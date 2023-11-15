New York Jets HC Robert Saleh teases more roster moves could be coming after they cut ties with Michael Carter.

Robert Saleh said the New York Jets are not done making changes with their woeful offense after releasing running back Michael Carter ahead of a Week 11 clash against the Buffalo Bills.

“There are (more changes coming),” Saleh said Wednesday in his press conference. “I’m not going to get into it now, but there are.”

Since Saleh already said earlier this week that Zach Wilson will remain the Jets quarterback and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will keep calling plays, there aren’t really any other major changes to be made. That’s especially so because the offensive line is so ravaged by injury, New York is lucky to have five healthy bodies each week to start a game.

So, the next move could involve the tight end position. Tyler Conklin has had a solid season and is second on the Jets with 33 catches. But the No. 2 tight end C.J. Uzomah has been a big disappointment in all facets of the game. Just last week Uzomah had two crucial holding penalties, including one that wiped out a Breece Hall touchdown.

Saleh alluded to Jeremy Ruckert, a third-round pick in 2022, getting more playing time at tight end. Also, tight end Kenny Yboah had his 21-day practice window opened this week. Yboah has been on injured reserve all season with a hamstring issue.

"We have three really good tight ends…Jeremy [Ruckert] has been playing very well, he deserves to play a little bit more." – Robert Saleh on the Jets' tight ends pic.twitter.com/qBI89Eggix — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 15, 2023

Even cutting Carter doesn’t move the needle that much. He was third on the depth chart behind Hall and Dalvin Cook, used primarily as a third-down back. Carter struggled massively last season after Hall went down with a torn ACL, averaging 3.5 yards per carry with the increased workload. He did lead the Jets with 639 rushing yards as a rookie in 2021 but was unhappy with his limited role since.

“With Michael, our hearts are in the right spot trying to get him an opportunity to play elsewhere,” Saleh explained. “He’s a great teammate.”

‘Players and coaches don’t like seeing players get cut.’ Robert Saleh addresses Michael Carter’s release from the #Jets, Gang Green’s recent players-only meeting and if Aaron Rodgers has a timetable to return to the field #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/or2snHz6Tb — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 15, 2023

Rookie fifth-round pick Izzy Abanikanda will replace Carter on the roster. The explosive back averaged 4.5 yards per carry in the preseason and scored 20 touchdowns last season at Pitt.

“Izzy, we know his speed. He’s a big, strong, powerful back,” Saleh said. “We’ll see who he is. We’re about to find out quick.”

Saleh added that Abanikanda will play quite a bit in special teams and will “supplement with the touches” behind Hall and Cook.

The Jets are 30th in the League in scoring. They have not scored an offensive touchdown in 11 quarters and 36 possessions.

Things are getting so desperate that the Jets held a player-only meeting Tuesday.