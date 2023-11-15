Jets WR Garrett Wilson revealed the team had a players-only meeting ahead of Week 11 to address the struggling offense.

The New York Jets are reeling after consecutive dismal defeats and under the weight of a historically bad offense, which led to a players-only meeting ahead of Week 11 to sort things out, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson revealed Tuesday.

The meeting is significant for the Jets. Players admitted to serious levels of frustration following a 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. That came on the heels of an ugly 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The losses dropped the Jets to 4-5 on the season and put them on the fringe of the AFC playoff picture.

“The guys talked, and we had the floor,” Wilson told ESPN Radio in New York. “It was just us. We got to make sure we’re all on the same page about where we’re at and how the hell we get out of this funk, man. That was really the message of it. When it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different. It always resonates a little bit more. That was the case earlier today. We don’t wanna ever finish a season and look back and [be] like, should’ve done this earlier, so let’s talk about it now. Let’s talk about it and hopefully it leads to results.”

The hope is that the Jets' players-only meeting galvanizes the team and keeps the locker room from fracturing. That could be a distinct possibility considering the defense is playing at an elite level and the offense has been historically bad.

WR Garrett Wilson on the offense's struggles. pic.twitter.com/dgT3JpQ7q8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 7, 2023

The Jets are last in the league in red zone offense and third down conversions, careening towards the worst marks in NFL history with each category. They’re 30th in scoring and have not scored an offensive touchdown in 11 quarters spanning 36 possessions.

“I’m truly sorry about the product offensively we’ve put on the field this season up this point,” Wilson admitted. “And I know all the guys would say the same exact thing. The beautiful thing is we’ve got another opportunity.”

Garrett Wilson has done his part. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year leads the Jets with 55 catches for 642 yards and two touchdowns. He had nine catches last week against the Raiders on 14 targets.

Garrett Wilson is ABSURD 🤧 pic.twitter.com/BiVXRJLAEL — PFF (@PFF) October 15, 2023

Quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett take the brunt of the criticism for the Jets' inept play on offense. Likely things would have been much different if Aaron Rodgers didn’t tear his Achilles four plays into the season. But even Rodgers would’ve faced adversity considering New York’s injury-ravaged offensive line and ineffective play by wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and running back Dalvin Cook, each a failed offseason signing.

Coach Robert Saleh promised changes on the offense this week but stated Zach Wilson would remain the QB and Hackett will continue to call the plays. The Jets did release running back Michael Carter on Tuesday, though he was third on the depth chart. That should give explosive rookie Izzy Abanikanda an opportunity to make his NFL debut this week.

On Sunday, the Jets visit the reeling Buffalo Bills (5-5), who fired their offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Monday. Back on opening night, the Jets rallied past the Bills for a 22-16 overtime win after Rodgers sustained his injury.

New York has topped those 22 points once over their next eight games, a 31-21 win at the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Now let’s see if the offense is sparked by the players-only meeting and if the Jets remain unified if the offense continues to struggle in Week 11.