The Jets have wasted a ton of free agency resources, and the stats show how bad is it been for some players, such as Dalvin Cook.

The New York Jets’ woes on offense are not all Zach Wilson’s fault. In fact, general manager Joe Douglas can take his share of the blame for wasting more than $100 million on free-agent contracts for several underperforming offensive players.

If the eye test on this isn’t enough, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic did a good job breaking things down on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

Free agency hasn’t been the #Jets friend on offense. – WR Allen Lazard (4 years, $44 million): 20 catches, 290 yards, 1 TD, 6 drops

– TE CJ Uzomah (3 years, $24 million): 8 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD, 1 drop

– RB Dalvin Cook (1 year, $7 million): 47 carries, 147 yards, 0 TD

– OT… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 13, 2023

The six players in question are wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman, running back Dalvin Cook, tight end C.J. Uzomah and tackle Duane Brown. The first four were signed this past offseason. Uzomah and Brown were signed prior to the 2022 season.

Allen Lazard, C.J. Uzomah most expensive underperforming free agents for the Jets

Lazard is the largest flush of money here. Averaging $11 million per season on a four-year deal, the former Green Bay Packers receiver has 20 catches for 290 yards in the first 10 games. It’s been reported that he’s playing with a sore knee but hurt or not, his six drops are inexcusable. He also had three penalties in New York’s 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

Jets WR Allen Lazard with the drop… pic.twitter.com/vlXvZdjiw5 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 7, 2023

Cobb, another Aaron Rodgers favorite from their Green Bay days, has been a ghost. The veteran has been the primary slot receiver but managed three receptions on 12 targets for 20 yards. He’s been inactive the past two weeks, on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Hardman couldn’t get on the field for some reason after signing a one-year $4 million deal and was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline after making one catch on three targets for six yards.

Uzomah has been a massive disappointment on a three-year deal that averages $8 million per season. He’s caught 29 passes in 24 games with the Jets and has done little to distinguish himself in other ways. He also had two critical holding penalties in a 16-12 Jets’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, one that negated a Breece Hall touchdown.

Cook (147 yards on 47 carries) is stuck behind Hall at running back and shows little with his rare opportunities. He finally displayed some burst with 26 yards on four carries against the Raiders; but not enough to justify his $7 million price tag.

Dalvin Cook's best run of the season lol pic.twitter.com/DcQD8yloYH — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) November 13, 2023

And Brown, a warrior who played with a torn rotator cuff last season, has been injured throughout his Jets tenure and subpar when on the field. He’s been sidelined for all but two games this season with a hip injury, not surprising considering he’s 38 years old.

Not exactly bang for your buck.

Even Aaron Rodgers trade hasn't worked out for Joe Douglas, Jets

And unfortunately for the Jets, Douglas’ biggest move, trading for Rodgers this past offseason, hasn’t exactly worked out either. Rodgers ruptured his Achilles four plays into his Jets debut and, though plotting a miracle return, is likely out for the season.

Plus, not having a contingency plan better than Wilson behind Rodgers is haunting Douglas and Co. With Wilson at the helm, the Jets have a historically bad offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in 11 quarters and their past 36 possessions.