The New York Jets received another dose of bad injury news Saturday, 24 hours before their Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein will not be in uniform Sunday because of a groin injury.

Reportedly, Austin Seibert will replace Zuerlein this week. The 26-year-old kicked in three games for the Detroit Lions last season and six the season before. He’s also kicked for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

The #Jets will sign free agent K Austin Seibert. Seibert will replace the injured Greg Zuerlein (groin) on Sunday against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/HvZcwde3Ss — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) September 16, 2023

Seibert has made 80 percent of his field goal attempts in the NFL, with a long a of 53 yards. He has missed six extra points in 61 attempts. And his career touchback rate on kickoffs is just 36.7 percent.

This is a big hit for the Jets who are still reeling from losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season with a ruptured Achilles last week against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers had surgery Wednesday and let it be known on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday that he will take part in an aggressive rehab to return quicker than expected.

Zuerlein was injured near the end of practice Thursday and didn’t practice Friday. Originally, the 35-year-old was listed as questionable to play against the Cowboys. But he was downgraded to out on Saturday.

The veteran made all three field goals against the Bills and had a fantastic preseason. Known as “Greg the Leg,” Zuerlein was 9-11 on field goals from 40-49 yards with the Jets in 2022 and made six field goals greater than 50 yards. He set a Jets record with a 60-yard field goal late in the season against the Minnesota Vikings. And his touchback rate on kickoffs was 83.9 percent last season and 100 percent in Week 1 (6-for-6).