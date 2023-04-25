A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Aaron Rodgers is now a Jet. It might take some time to get used to the fact that Rodgers is the new starting quarterback of the New York Jets but it’s a reality that the team’s fans will be glad to wake up to every single day. And on the first morning since the trade, New York sports fans are greeted with Aaron Rodgers-inspired newspaper covers from the likes of the New York Post and the Daily News.

The Daily News simply has Aaron Rodgers on the cover along with a large copy that read “JETS HAVE A QB REJOICE!”

How New York is feeling: pic.twitter.com/rU5XE1k6zl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the New York Post has Aaron Rodgers photoshopped into a Jets uniform along with a title that read: “JOLLY RODGERS!”

The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers along with a No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 firth-round pick in exchange for a No. 13 pick this year, picks in the second and sixth rounds in 2024. New York also sent a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

The Jets had longed for an elite quarterback to run its offense, and they finally got their wish via this Aaron Rodgers trade. Rodgers is believed to be the missing piece to finally make New York a serious Super Bowl contender. In 2022, the Jets had a stellar defense that ranked second in the NFL with just 18.6 points allowed per game, but their offense was a disaster, averaging just 17.4 points per contest while turning the ball over 1.4 times per outing.

In his last season with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 17 games played in 2022.