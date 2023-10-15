The banged-up New York Jets dealt with two more injuries in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 6 game Sunday.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson went down on a non-contact play and limped to the sideline in the second quarter. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was ushered into the medical tent and missed the rest of that series.

#Jets star Garrett Wilson is currently off the field after suffering a possible non-contact injury. Hopefully he isn't seriously injured… pic.twitter.com/5cMCRjimeA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

Fortunately, when Wilson popped out of the tent, he did some sprints on the sideline and returned for New York’s next offensive series.

Wilson finished the first half with five catches for 47 yards. The Jets trailed 14-9 at halftime.

The Jets were less fortunate with rookie offensive lineman Joe Tippmann. The starting guard had to be helped off the field with an apparent lower-body injury at the start of the second quarter. Tippmann was later listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury.

That was a big blow to New York’s offensive line, which already is dealing with numerous injuries. Starting right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a season-ending Achilles injury last week in a win against the Denver Broncos. Second-year pro Max Mitchell started in his place Sunday. Veteran Wes Schweitzer replaced Tippmann.

The Jets were without each of their starting cornerbacks, too. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed each have a concussion and did not play against the Eagles. Special teams captain Justin Hardee had hamstring surgery Friday and is out 4-6 weeks.