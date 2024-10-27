The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 25-22 on Sunday. Their fifth straight loss puts their record at 2-6. Jeff Ulbrich has lost all three games as the Jets' interim coach and spoke with the media after Sunday's defeat. The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt reported this stunning quote from the press conference.

“We say that’s not who we are but that’s who we are until we demonstrate otherwise.”

This claim is impossible to deny after another brutal loss by New York. The Jets marched down the field and scored a touchdown to take a 22-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. With Drake Maye sidelined by an injury, Jacoby Brissett was back and leading the Patriots' offense. Unlike Week 2 where the Jets dominated Brissett, they let him move right down the field and eventually score the game-winning touchdown.

The Jets had barely any time and could not get a Hail Mary snap off at the end of the game. They are now in last place in the AFC East. Ulbrich's team has no identity and now has a short week before playing again.

The Jets lose a must-win game, face a tough upcoming schedule

Entering Week 8, the season was not over for the Jets. A win against New England and they would be back on track at 3-5. Even with Drake Maye at quarterback, the Patriots have not been spectacular this season. Their coach Jerod Mayo called them “soft” after Week 7 and the Jets won 24-3 in Week 2. They had to win and everyone believed they would win. They lost an inexplicable game.

Now, they have three days to prepare for the Houston Texans. After a great win over the Colts, they are 6-2 and rolling to another AFC South title. One of the most impressive wins of the Jets' 2023 season was at home over Houston, so there are at least good memories of this matchup.

After that, the Jets play the Colts and Cardinals before their bye. The season is likely over, but three wins could change everything. a 5-6 record is not ideal but still keeps the season alive. Any more losses and Aaron Rodgers is facing another season with no playoff football.