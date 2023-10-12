Jeff Ulbrich found a pretty unique way to compliment Jermaine Johnson, one of the rising stars on the New York Jets defense. In fact, by referencing the Tarzan and Jane characters, Ulbrich was able to compliment Johnson in multiple ways.

The Jets defensive coordinator was digging deep Thursday about the emergence of Johnson, the second-year pro who’s replaced veteran Carl Lawson as a starter at edge on the line. Then he came up with this beauty.

“He’s a good looking guy. My daughter told me that, not that I knew that,” Ulbrich began with a laugh. “There’s that adage of like: Looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane. He might be the other way. He’s pretty, not like Jane … but he’s a guy that plays a gritty, tough, nasty, physical brand of football.”

"He's a good looking guy, my daughter told me that… there's that adage of looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane, and he might be the other way. He's pretty and he's a guy that plays a gritty, tough, nasty, and physical brand of football." – Jeff Ulbrich on Jermaine Johnson 😂 pic.twitter.com/9YiJbBpL7E — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 12, 2023

Johnson made little impact with the Jets as a rookie last season, when he was the No. 26 overall pick in the draft. He was the third of New York’s three first-round picks and was overshadowed by corner Sauce Gardner (No. 4) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10), as well as running back Breece Hall, who was selected in the second round.

The 24-year-old had 2.5 sacks and 29 tackles, playing 34 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 games. But this season has been a different story.

Johnson had an excellent training camp and preseason after arriving in outstanding shape. He’s started all five games in the regular season and played 63 percent of the snaps. He sacked Russell Wilson last week, his second of the season, and has 10 QB pressures as well.

“We’re so fortunate to have the guy,” Ulbrich said. “And to think he’s still such an ascending player because he’s so young and still has so much to learn.”

Jermaine Johnson had an amazing game yesterday He is getting better & better each week A STAR in the making 💪 pic.twitter.com/j4IG13nqUd — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) October 9, 2023

Jermaine Johnson, Jets will be tested in Week 6 by Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Johnson will be expected to play a big role this week when the Jets host Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. When Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the Jets plan to give Hurts “11 kisses” any time he runs the ball, he clearly had the athletic Johnson in mind as one of those 11 players.

As for Lawson, it’s unknown if the defensive end will dress against the Eagles. Lawson was inactive against the Denver Broncos last week and has played sparingly in three games so far this season.