Ever since Aaron Rodgers' Achilles popped on his fourth snap as the New York Jets quarterback, it's been clear that this rudderless franchise, which is undergoing the longest current postseason drought in all of professional sports, is already in need of a drastic rebuild… and potentially a seance to clear out all of the bad juju. To make matters worse, it seems that the 2024 season has only damaged the relationship between the organization and one of its best young players, wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

On Sunday, Wilson was barely involved for over three quarters as the Jets were held to single-digit scoring for the third time this year in a 19-9 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Wilson, who has been vocal in the past about wanting more touches, once again made it clear he'd like to see more balls coming his way.

“I'd like to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but people see it differently,” Wilson said after the game, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “That's out of my control.”

From the sounds of it, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich agrees with what Wilson is saying because, on Monday morning, he echoed what the 24-year-old receiver had to say.

Expand Tweet

“The progression for a lot of different reasons from a coverage standpoint took him (Rodgers) off Garrett, but at the same time, we have to find ways to get him the ball,” Ulbrich continued. It should be noted that Garrett is averaging more yards (65.8) and more receptions (6.0) per game this year than he has during either of his two previous seasons with the Jets, though his targets in 2024 (9.4) are down slightly compared to where they were in 2023 (9.8).

Against the Rams, Garrett Wilson was targeted just 7 times and finished with six receptions for 54 yards. That was the same number of targets as tight end Tyler Conklin and six fewer than popular Aaron Rodgers weapon Davante Adams, who scored a touchdown for the fourth straight game. It should come as no surprise that since being traded from Las Vegas to New York, Adams has been the Jets' most targeted receiver.

The 4-11 Jets head to Buffalo next Sunday before hosting the Miami Dolphins at home in their Week 18 season finale. We'll see if Santa Claus delivers Wilson and the Jets a more favorable game plan over the next two weeks.