The New York Jets' pass rush took a big hit during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Jermaine Johnson, one of the best pass rushers on Robert Saleh's defense, left the game against the Titans with an Achilles injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) is out,” Rosenblatt reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury and was carted off to the locker room. The Jets fear that the injury is a torn Achilles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Not a surprise, unfortunately, but it is believed to be a torn Achilles for Jermaine Johnson, source says,” Rapport reported on X. “He’ll have an MRI to confirm.”

Johnson's departure takes a big chunk out of the Jets' depth on the edge, and comes on top of a multitude of other injuries on the defense. Linebacker C.J. Mosley was also carted off the field with a foot injury during the game, and starting cornerback D.J. Reed was inactive due to injury as well.

Michael Clemons and rookie Will McDonald IV will be called upon to pressure the quarterback from the perimeter while Johnson is sidelined. McDonald wasted no time coming through for the Jets, picking up a huge sack late in the fourth quarter to help New York secure a 24-17 victory.

Johnson is projected to be one of the young pieces that has a lot of room and potential to improve on a Jets defense that has a chance to be one of the best units in the league in 2024. They struggled as a unit in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, who put up 32 points in a comfortable win on Monday Night Football. Johnson struggled to make an impact in that one, making just two tackles during the game.

Johnson was still unable to make his presence felt in Week 2, making just two tackles while recording a tackle for loss before exiting the game. If he is forced to miss significant time, it will be a major hit to a Jets team that had Super Bowl aspirations in 2024-25 with Aaron Rodgers returning from an Achilles injury of his own.