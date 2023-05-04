Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

That New York lifestyle is blooming quickly for Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets teammates. Sauce Gardner and Rodgers were seen at the New York Knicks playoff game, and somehow Jessica Alba’s name got thrown around in a viral clip. As it turns out, Gardner insists he doesn’t know who Alba is, which was shocking to Rodgers.

Now, Alba has responded to Gardner in a fun manner.

‘Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch” . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you @iamSauceGardner~Honey and Storm’

Not long after, Gardner responded, and the two going back and forth just shows the celebrity stats that Rodgers brings to the team.

Damnn it’s been 2 days and you still remember what I said word for word.. I just might be HIM🤣 Nah, but I had a good time with you, @ElizabethMxo, and my chaperone loll @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/sTlsXOM9Qe — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) May 4, 2023

Perhaps the funniest bit of this all is Alba saying Aaron Rodgers is Gardner’s elder, a comment that the new Jets QB made sure to address. Gardner also called Rodgers his chaperone.

Chaperone??? Elder??? 🤣🤣🤣 you are funny @iamSauceGardner , glad to be helping you meet new people 💪🏼 # https://t.co/7Mx2zgjIVV — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 4, 2023

Aaron Rodgers has only been with the Jets for not even three weeks, and he isn’t wasting time becoming a staple in the Big Apple.

The stars are out in full force always at Madison Square Garden and even more during the NBA Playoffs. This exchange between Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner, and Jessica Alba has to be one of the most random events in a long time, and we will be sure to monitor to see if there are more responses. After all, this is what happens with Rodgers coming to the Jets.