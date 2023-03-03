Aaron Rodgers is perhaps the NFL’s most polarizing figure due to his rather interesting lifestyle. The star Green Bay Packers QB is not afraid to share his different rituals and practices, including his psychedelic use. Recently, though, Rodgers implied that there’s a conspiracy involving the spy balloons meant to distract people about the Jeffrey Epstein list.

That take, obviously, got a lot of people talking on Twitter. It started hitting the mainstream media as well, with Jimmy Kimmel calling out Aaron Rodgers in one of his monologues for this take. That ruffled the feathers of some of Rodgers’ Packers teammates, including star left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari then proceeded to throw out a crazy accusation against Jimmy Kimmel.

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023

Aaron Rodgers has caught flak in the past for his fascination with conspiracy theories and pseudo-science. His latest claim says that all of the UFO sightings and spy balloon watch are all part of a conspiracy to distract everyone from the release of Epstein’s infamous list. It’s a crazy leap in logic to claim that, which is why the Packers star is getting heat about this.

What Kimmel was calling out was the insane leap in logic that Rodgers (as well as other conspiracy theorists) did in order to arrive at their conclusion. The concussion jab might be a bit out of line (considering how big of an issue it is amongst players).

The Packers are in the middle of deciding what they should do with Aaron Rodgers next season. The star QB is contemplating retirement after playing his entire career in Green Bay. If he does return, will the team trade him to one of the many suitors they currently have?