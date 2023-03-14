Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Based off of numerous reports, it’s all but a done deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. Bringing Rodgers to the Jets would probably mean the end of tumultuous Zach Wilson-era in New York upon the pending announcement.

There was so much promise when Wilson was picked second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jets, with fans of the team thinking they finally have the franchise quarterback they’ve wanted for so long. What they have seen is play that have many saying this was a wasted pick.

Now, it’s apparent New York is ready to turn the page from Zach Wilson, and judging off of Twitter reaction, it doesn’t appear anyone would miss seeing him behind center.

Zach Wilson seeing all the tweets from Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and his other teammates pic.twitter.com/XfGLCNxsYw — Justin (@Justin_14P) March 13, 2023

Zach Wilson seeing his teammates abandon him in front of millions of followers pic.twitter.com/y3TNn9fVa2 — ur dad (@Seuhway) March 13, 2023

Zach Wilson after the Aaron Rodgers trade watching every single one of his Jets teammates celebrate him losing his job on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Vh7cmGroBY — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) March 13, 2023

This really Zach Wilson fault if you think about it lol. — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) March 13, 2023

There they are, bringing heat only like Twitter can. Leave it up to social media to laugh at someone’s pain.

To be objective, no one is feeling sorry for Wilson. He was a high draft pick who is making lots of money. With that said, it’s not off-base to think moving on from Wilson so quickly seems a bit odd.

The last tweet is telling given what Wilson has shown. If he was able to show a little progress on the field, along with showing some leadership off of it, maybe the Jets would be a bit more patient. Instead, New York sees a short window where they believe they can compete for the Super Bowl with the right quarterback. Apparently, they’ve seen enough to know Wilson is not that guy.

That’s life in the NFL, and no matter how high a player is drafted, they can be replaced just like anyone else.