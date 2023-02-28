Minutes after discussing the New York Jets’ pursuit of Derek Carr on Tuesday, general manager Joe Douglas expressed faith that Zach Wilson will fulfill his potential.

Such is the Jets’ unique quarterback situation this offseason. They are seeking a veteran No. 1 signal-caller while preaching confidence in the 23-year-old they are looking to replace at the position.

“Our stance in Zach hasn’t changed,” Douglas explained at the NFL Combine. “We feel like Zach has a very high ceiling. Obviously, the first two years haven’t played out the way anybody’s hoped, but we still feel like there’s a very high ceiling with Zach.”

Joe Douglas on Zach Wilson: "We still feel like there is a very high ceiling with Zach. We still feel strongly that Zach is going to be able to hit his ceiling." pic.twitter.com/QiDV9Fp1dg — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 28, 2023

Beyond Wilson’s natural ability, Douglas pointed to his work ethic as another reason to believe in the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.

“In my time in the league, I found that when players love this game and work their tails off, they usually hit their ceiling,” he said. “So, we feel Zach definitely has those traits.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After a subpar rookie season, Wilson unraveled in 2022. He was benched twice for ineffective play and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about how Wilson needed major work on his throwing mechanics.

"That was a fantastic visit, really enjoyed spending time with him. He left a strong impression with everybody." – Joe Douglas on Derek Carr pic.twitter.com/cSHlxMQJos — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 28, 2023

The Jets have been open about their desire to add a veteran quarterback after finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the 12th straight year. Carr visited the Jets 10 days ago and will meet again with them this week in Indianapolis. Douglas said Carr is a “phenomenal person” and that their first meeting was a “fantastic visit.”

Aaron Rodgers is the other key name being considered by the Jets. But the Green Bay Packers quarterback has not spoken to his current team about his plans for 2023, specifically if he wants to remain in Green Bay or if he’d consider a trade to New York.

It’s unclear who will be QB1 for the Jets next season. But it won’t be Wilson, who will try to find his game and reach that “high ceiling” Douglas spoke about, somehow in a backup role.