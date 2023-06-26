It appears that Aaron Rodgers will bring some unwanted extra attention to the New York Jets this season. It’s being reported that, against their wishes, the Jets will be featured on Hard Knocks this summer.

On Monday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote, “Per a league source, the Jets are bracing for the preseason Hard Knocks assignment, despite making known publicly (and privately) their lack of interest in serving as the focal point of this year’s show.”

The Jets have been rumored to be the top choice for the HBO training camp series ever since they acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. His presence alone could make for must-see TV. But the Jets are also a sexy choice because of charismatic young stars like corner Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, as well as becoming a Super Bowl contender after not reaching the playoffs the past 12 seasons.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said the Jets had zero interest in being featured on Hard Knocks two weeks ago at the conclusion of OTAs.

“I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building, we’re just not one of them,” Saleh said at the time.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robert Saleh says the Jets are not interested in being on Hard Knocks this year: pic.twitter.com/FKkNj9z8qJ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

According to Florio, though, the Jets may be forced to take part in the behind-the-scenes show.

With Rodgers at quarterback, the Jets will be featured in five primetime games this season, including the Monday Night Football season opener Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders reportedly have also been considered to be featured on Hard Knocks. It is believed those teams are not interested in being part of the program either.