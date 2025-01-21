After getting turned down by a 49ers assistant, the New York Jets turned their interview attention to Aaron Glenn. And now it looks like the Aaron Glenn-Jets link is growing stronger amid the team’s head coaching hunt, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

Sources describe Aaron Glenn as “very interested” in the #Jets, while New York is “highly intrigued” by Glenn’s dynamic leadership style and creative defensive mind. Glenn’s rise has drawn interest from several teams, including the #Saints — with potential opportunities in Jacksonville and Las Vegas as well — making him the hottest name remaining in this year’s coaching cycle. He is widely expected to get a job in the coming days. Where, is the question

So it looks like the Lions will get hit by the double whammy of losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators. OC Ben Johnson took the Chicago Bears job on Monday.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn the guy for the Jets?

A first-round pick in 1994, spent eight of his 15 NFL seasons with the Jets. So it makes sense he would relish an opportunity to get the franchise back to respectability.

He certainly has Dan Campbell’s seal of approval, according to nfl.com via a team transcript.

“Aaron Glenn is — he's as good a coach as you're going to find, he's an even better human being,” Campbell said. “Look, if nobody wants him, I'll take him again. I can tell you that right now. The thought of going through another cycle and he's not somebody's head coach is ridiculous. I mean this guy is as good as they come, and he can do it all. He understands how to manage a game. He understands offense, defense, special teams. (And) he knows how to communicate, he understands discipline of players and he's motivating, he's inspiring.”

The Lions had a huge number of injuries. Most notably, the one to superstar pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Still, Glenn sculpted a defense that allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (61.1). Also, the Lions had the lowest passer rating (82.0) in 2024.

“I don't want to lose him, but I also root for the guy because I just think he's a hell of a coach,” Campbell said. “But what he did the other day and what that defensive staff did. And what our players did to have the plan in place. What we knew we needed to do and to watch them bring it to life. Our players brought that plan to life and they did it and it speaks for itself. Just can't say enough good things.”