The New York Jets are narrowing down the search for their next head coach. They have interviewed plenty of candidates for the role, including their former bench boss Rex Ryan. But former Jets cornerback Aaron Glenn has already completed one interview and will be coming to New York for another. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke the news on Monday.

The Jets are meeting in person with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn today, per source,” Fowler reported. “Glenn considered a prime Jets candidate among many around [the] league.”

Glenn has been the Lions' defensive coordinator since 2021 when Dan Campbell was hired as the head coach. He followed Campbell from New Orleans, where Glenn led the defensive backs. The Saints also have a head coach opening and have completed one interview with Glenn. He will be heading to New Orleans on Wednesday after his interview with the Jets on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Jets have serious interest in bringing Glenn back to the team even after the Lions' brutal performance on Saturday. Their defense went through so many injuries that the loss has not slowed the market for Glenn or even offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. What should the Jets do from here?

The Jets must hire Aaron Glenn amid turbulent coaching market

The Patriots are still the only team to have filled their head coach vacancy. Mike Vrabel is back in Foxboro after an interview with the Jets reportedly went well. New York brass wanted to bring him in but he went back to his roots in New England. Now, they have a chance to land a new head coach that would excite their fanbase.

The Jets have an opportunity to sign Glenn before he ever gets to New Orleans. Just because the interview is scheduled for Wednesday does not mean Glenn has to go. If he decides to sign with New York, he has every right to sign the contract on Tuesday. Woody Johnson has had a tough year in the public light with multiple reports surfacing about his controversial management style. He could endear himself to the fanbase by making this hire.

Reports indicate that Glenn is interested in the Jets job over the Saints job. Even though New York does not have a long-term quarterback, they have some cap flexibility and multiple young stars. The Saints are in among the worst cap positions in the league and are not in position to