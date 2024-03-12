Coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are not playing around anymore. After a dismal year where they saw Zach Wilson collapse when the lights were brightest, they knew that they had a quarterback problem to solve. While Aaron Rodgers remains poised to take the starting signal caller role back, they can still afford someone to back him up. They have certainly just found the safety net for that through this NFL Free Agency move involving Tyrod Taylor.
Tyrod Taylor is set on being the Jets' backup for the near future, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He will be given a two-year contract with no figures popping up on reports just yet. This move solves the quarterback conundrum that the Robert Saleh-led Jets have been struggling with after Aaron Rodgers got injured in their first game of the season.
Taylor certainly knows how to take over games and act as a replacement. After all, he was the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback before Josh Allen came along. This signal caller may have been quite a journeyman in the past years with stops in the New York Giants, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Cleveland Browns but his veteran acumen stays the same.
He certainly knows how to deal with wonky offensive lines and make quick decisions in the pocket. Surely, the Jets are able to utilize him to the best of his abilities.
Taylor's NFL Free Agency Road to the Jets
It was a decent season for Taylor with the Giants. After not getting to play much in 2022, he was able to get some time on the field after Daniel Jones' injury. He put up 1,341 passing yards with an 89.1 rating. His three-interception-to-five-touchdown ratio could be improved despite it being one of his playstyle's illnesses throughout his career. His 2023 stint was the first time that he notched over 1,000 yards since his playing days with the Bills.
With the Jets acquiring him, he won't have to play a lot of snaps due to Rodgers. However, he can cover for them whenever fatigue strikes and lead them to the end zone. Taylor has done it for other franchises and can do the same here.