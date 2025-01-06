The New York Jets have started to request interviews for their head coach vacancy as they try to get the pieces together for the future of their team. One of their candidates, Rex Ryan, has the ultimate faith in himself that he'll be the next head coach of the football team. Ryan was a guest on 880 ESPN radio and was asked if he truly believed that he was going to get the job.

“100%, absolutely I do,” Ryan said. “And the reason I think I'm going to get it is because I'm the best guy and it ain't close. The thing you have to do, you have to connect with a football team, connect with your fanbase, and the way they play, that's the most important thing. Not just the Xs and Os. Ben Johnson, I love him, absolutely love him. But I'm a better candidate for this job than he would be.”

Ryan was the head coach for the Jets from 2009 to 2014, and though he had his highs and lows, they may have had the most success while he was there. He was the last coach to get the Jets to the playoffs and led them to back-to-back AFC Championship games.

With the Jets putting many interviews in place for the coaching gig, Ryan is going to have to beat out some good candidates if he wants the job.

Who will be the next head coach for the Jets?

There will be a lot of good candidates for the Jets to look at, and it will be interesting to see if they go with experience or a first-time coach. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been a hot name in the coaching circles for the past two seasons, and the Jets could use someone like him who is very versatile with his playcalling.

The Jets have also requested to interview Arthur Smith, who was a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Jets want to go with familiarity, Rex Ryan will be in that pool of coaches that they're looking to hire.

Whoever is hired will have a lot of decisions to make, and one of them will be if Aaron Rodgers will return to the team next season. It's obvious that he's not the same quarterback he used to be, but down the stretch of the season, he showed that he still has some left in the tank. They could either stick with Rodgers or go with someone younger and draft them.