The New York Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator Thursday and accomplished two things in the process. First, they brought in a veteran play caller to replace Mike LaFleur, who struggled with the role the past two seasons. And second, they added fuel to the fire that the Jets are interested in acquiring Aaron Rodgers to play quarterback next season.

Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 and had much success with Rodgers. Together, they helped the Packers lead the NFL in scoring (31.8 points per game) in 2020 and had a top-10 passing offense in 2020 and 2021. The Packers reached the NFC Championship Game in 2019 and 2020, and Rodgers won consecutive MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

The 43-year-old also was offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14 and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-18. He and Jets coach Robert Saleh worked together on Doug Marrone’s staff in Jacksonville.

CONS: Coming off a bad run in Denver, which ranked 32nd in scoring. He was play caller for most of year before he fired himself + gave it to Kubiak. Criticized for game-management. Has never developed a young QB. Only 1 top-10 offense in 6 yrs as primary playcaller (JAX). #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 26, 2023

Most recently, Hackett had a disastrous run as coach of the Denver Broncos in 2022. He was fired after a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Most notably, Hackett could not get the best out of quarterback Russell Wilson, who had a terrible season. Hackett finished 4-11 with the Broncos, who were last in the NFL in offense.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh downplayed Hackett’s failures with the Broncos on Thursday.

“You gotta be able to look past recency bias,” Saleh said. “You gotta look past whatever you wanna call Denver. But the fact is he got that opportunity because of his life’s work as an offensive coordinator.”

Jets in play for veteran quarterback in 2023

Hackett inherits a Jets offense that failed to score a touchdown in the final three games of 2022 and averaged 11 points during a six-game losing streak that concluded their 7-10 campaign.

He accepted the position in New York without knowing the starting QB will be in 2023. Zach Wilson is expected to remain on the roster, but the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft is coming off two dreadful seasons and is a big reason why LaFleur is unemployed. Saleh has said the Jets will continue to work with Wilson but that they will be in play for a veteran quarterback this offseason, something he reiterated Thursday. No specific names were mentioned.

Jets owner Woody Johnson replied, “Absolutely,” when asked if the Jets would spend big to acquire a veteran QB.

Aaron Rodgers mum on future plans

With rumors swirling that Green Bay is set to move on from Rodgers and turn the QB reins over to Jordan Love, New York emerged as a possible destination for the future Hall of Famer. Last week, Jets legend Joe Namath endorsed such a move, going so far as to say he’d allow them to give his retired No. 12 to Rodgers if he was traded to New York.

The 39-year-old said on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week that he hasn’t made any decisions on his future, not committing to play in 2023 nor entertaining thoughts of playing for another team. He also praised Wilson, calling the 23-year-old “super talented” and offered advice on how to get his career back on track.

If not Rodgers, the Jets also figure to be in play for Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Feeling around NFL was Nathaniel Hackett was going to sit out '23 — took a beating in Denver. Going right back in opens him up to immense criticism if not perfect. Because of that: Hard to imagine Hackett signs on without understanding of the QB he'll be working with #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 26, 2023

Hackett, whose father, Paul, was Jets OC from 2001-04 under Herm Edwards, will have some talent to work with in New York, no matter the quarterback. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught 83 passes this season and was just named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the PFWA. Running back Breece Hall was averaging 5.8 yards per carry when he sustained a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Broncos. Alijah Vera-Tucker is considered one of the best young offensive linemen in the league, while Mekhi Becton remains intriguing at tackle despite missing all but one game the past two seasons with knee injuries. Elijah Moore is a talented receiver who could benefit from working with a new coordinator.

But with this hire, the Jets understand that Aaron Rodgers will be tied to them in every rumor. And perhaps where there’s smoke, there will be fire.