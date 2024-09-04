It is no secret that Robert Saleh and the New York Jets have Super Bowl aspirations. They have made big efforts to form a competitive squad around Aaron Rodgers. While the offense is important, it is often defense and preventing the opponent from gaining momentum which wins titles. The squad from the AFC East knows this and they made a big contract move involving Michael Carter II.

The Jets have officially extended Michael Carter II's contract, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This deal will span for three years and is valued at $ 30.75 million. $19.75 million of which is guaranteed due to how he was able to perform for Robert Saleh's defense in the past seasons. Moreover, the cornerback has the opportunity to get that valuation up to at most $33 million due to the bonuses embedded in the deal.

All of this adds up to Carter becoming the highest-paid slot corner in league history. While this information holds true at the moment, guys like Kenny Moore of the Indianapolis Colts and Taron Johnson of the Buffalo Bills hope to snag that crown away from the Jets' star in their secondary.

Michael Carter II's output for the Jets in the past seasons

Carter has not seen any other program aside from Robert Saleh since he entered the league back in 2021. Each year, he tries to expand his role and will likely do the same to propel the Aaron Rodgers-led squad into title contention. It was his rookie campaign that stood out the most for Jets fans. Despite being a newcomer in the league, he put up big numbers. His totals amounted to 72 tackles with 45 of them being solo takedowns alongside four tackles for loss and a sack.

Carter has not quite replicated this type of success again with the Jets. But, his numbers in the previous season were fairly serviceable. He notched nine passes defended, a forced fumble, and 50 tackles with 37 of them being solo takedowns. Will this new contract improve his output inside the Aaron Rodgers-les squad?