When considering how miserably much of the last decade has gone for the New York Jets and their perpetually distressed fan base, the sense of urgency needs to be sky-high going into a promising 2024-25 NFL season. Every move the organization makes should take into account the ultimate goal– contending for a championship.

The Jets' latest maneuvers seem to be doing just that. They are restructuring the contracts of All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams and productive tight end Tyler Conklin, which will clear $8 million in cap space, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Fans can reasonably draw only a couple of conclusions from Tuesday's activity. An extremely optimistic individual might assume that the newly gained financial flexibility can be used to accommodate Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams. He is unlikely to be dealt this far before the trade deadline, though. Ergo, the likeliest candidate to be the potential beneficiary of these contract shake-ups is someone who is already a member of the franchise.

Pro Bowl LB Haason Reddick, who was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles back in April, has been engaged in a worrisome holdout all offseason. Could an additional $8 million allow both sides to finally reach a resolution? New York definitely hopes so, because with the game-changing pass rusher, an already imposing defense may reach truly terrifying heights.

Haason Reddick could raise the Jets' ceiling quite a bit

Reddick has totaled 11 sacks or more in four consecutive seasons, including a career-high 16 during the 2022-23 campaign (also had an NFL-best five forced fumbles that year). What is most impressive, though, is that he has wreaked this havoc on three different teams.

It is one thing for a player to be a product of his system or environment, but Reddick has proven he can thrive no matter the situation. Such talents are obviously invaluable. Jets general manager Joe Douglas is surely feeling the pressure to deliver him to the team's practice facility right away. A looming Week 1 Monday Night Football showdown versus the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers is theoretically an optimal accelerator in contract negotiations.

Many fans are soured by the 29-year-old's actions, considering he initially expressed his firm allegiance to the franchisee at his introductory press conference. Reddick then requested a trade last month. Though, perhaps Douglas and the front office should have known better than to leave everything to chance after dealing away a conditional third-round draft pick for a player with one year left on his contract.

In any event, the former Second-Team All-Pro can quickly earn back everyone's trust by producing on the field. While his availability for the season opener appears to be in severe doubt, an active Haason Reddick should set New York up nicely for its next month of football (Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings).

Whether or not the Jets are amassing capital for Reddick, the pliability of both Quincy Williams and Tyler Conklin should be tremendously appreciated.