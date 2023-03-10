It has appeared for much of the offseason that Aaron Rodgers has played his last game for the Green Bay Packers and that the team was sold on turning over the starting quarterback position to Jordan Love. However team President Mark Murphy indicated that there is a scenario in which Rodgers could return to Green Bay.

There was also this during Mark Murphy's interview: Q: Is there a scenario where Aaron is still the starting QB of the Packers next season? MURPHY: Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player." — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 10, 2023

“Yeah, I mean unless, if things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would,” Murphy said. “He is obviously a great player.”

Rodgers, 39, struggled last season as the Packers (8-9) failed to make the playoffs. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes and threw for 3,695 yards, but his 26 to 12 TD to interception ratio was significantly worse than his performance in previous seasons. He had a remarkable 48-5 TD-interception ratio in 2020 and 37-4 in 2021.

Longtime Packers insider Bob McGinn had reported in February that his sources had told him that Green Bay was done with Rodgers, who often demonstrated diva-like tendencies. He reported that the team was “disgusted” with the quarterback and that the team was moving on.

Murphy’s statement may have been made to increase the chances of getting a better return for Aaron Rodgers in a trade. The New York Jets appear to be the team that is most interested in acquiring Rodgers, and New York has had a serious need for a quarterback for multiple seasons.

Love was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 draft, but he has started just one game in the three years that he has been with the team. Insiders report that he is ready to take over as the starter, but his lack of experience will be an issue if he becomes QB1 in Green Bay this season.