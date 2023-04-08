Aaron Rodgers is not the only big name the New York Jets are chasing this offseason. While they continue to try and work out a trade with the Green Bay Packers for the veteran quarterback, the Jets will meet with free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday.

The Jets have been rumored to be the frontrunners to land Beckham Jr. since the wide receiver’s workout for interested teams several weeks ago. Now their pursuit is taking a serious turn.

The #Jets long-awaited meeting with WR Odell Beckham Jr.will be multi-faceted. It will include not only a physical but also a thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room. How will it all fit together is a big point of discussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

It’s reported that Beckham will undergo a physical Monday and will take part in extensive conversations with Jets brass about his role on the team and playing with Rodgers.

The 30-year-old missed the 2022 season after tearing his ACL helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI. It’s the second time he sustained such an injury, also tearing the ACL in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns.

The oft-injured receiver has played every game twice in eight NFL seasons. Despite that red flag, Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler and has caught 91 or more passes three times and had 74 receptions in his most recent healthy season in 2019.

The Jets likely envision Beckham playing a complementary role and want assurances from him that he’d accept such a plan. New York’s receivers room features NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, free agent pick-ups Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman and veteran Corey Davis, who could be cut if Beckham is signed.

There’s strong mutual interest. Joe Douglas, at the league meetings, called Beckham “a unique talent … the more weapons, the better.” Jets already have Wilson, Lazard, Davis, Hardman at WR. https://t.co/QUIQUXvLX3 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 8, 2023

When Rodgers announced a few weeks ago his intent to play for the Jets in 2023, the 39-year-old endorsed Beckham as someone he’d love on his side. Rodgers also was teammates with Lazard in Green Bay.

Trade talks are ongoing with the Jets and Packers, with hopes that a deal will be struck before the NFL Draft on April 27.