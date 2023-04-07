The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers continue to work on a trade that will send Aaron Rodgers east, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks there could be progress closer to the 2023 NFL Draft.

“There is a feeling coming out of the owner’s meetings last week where the Jets and Packers both were in attendance, where Rodgers’ agent David Dunn was there to try and mediate and maybe that could inch them a little bit closer,” Fowler said on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Friday. “Should heat up closer to the draft. At least that will create some urgency for both sides.”

Although that could mean at least a few more weeks before the trade breaks, Fowler is confident the deal will get done, and most of it already is.

“They are so close,” Fowler confirmed. “They are just sitting there trying to get it to the finish line. I was told from a source involved that a lot of this deal d0es remain done and has been for a while, but there’s concessions that need to be made.

A factor for the Jets is how long is Aaron Rodgers going to play, are they sure he’s going to play longer than one year, can they get 2024 protections on the draft compensation that helps him if he does retire after a year. Those are all part of the conversation right now.”

It was previously reported that the Packers are no longer insisting on the Jets’ first-round pick (No. 13 overall), and reportedly could be satisfied with the high second-round pick the team got from the Cleveland Browns in the Elijah Moore trade.

There really has been nothing new publicly in the Jets-Packers discussions over the last week or so, but it seems there’s optimism the Aaron Rodgers trade will finally be completed before the NFL Draft on Apr. 27.