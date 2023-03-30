Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Odell Beckham Jr is easily the most talented wide receiver left on the free agent market and by no surprise, he’s got multiple offers on the table. However, it appears OBJ is focused on playing with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets, once that trade happens.

Via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN:

“Odell Beckham Jr. has offers on the table from multiple teams, and I am told the Jets are the most likely landing spot but that Beckham could be waiting to make sure the Aaron Rodgers deal gets completed before finalizing his own decision. Baltimore has made a push for Beckham as well.”

“A few people I spoke to believe Rodgers is the quarterback with whom Beckham wants to play. The next step could be Beckham taking a physical for the Jets or another team. A team will need to feel good about his recovery from a second ACL tear. As one league source forecasted, perhaps Beckham earns a deal of around $8 million per year that can reach $10-plus million with incentives.”

As we know, Rodgers already said he’d love to play with Odell Beckham Jr.as well, therefore the feeling is clearly mutual. That being said, the Jets need to make the trade for the Packers QB happen already so the other dominoes can fall into place, like Beckham Jr.

The wideout didn’t play at all last season after recovering from an ACL tear and was rumored to join the Cowboys in January but he wasn’t quite ready to suit up. Beckham Jr has been training hard this offseason though and looks to be in tip-top shape. Providing Rodgers with elite weapons like OBJ, Allen Lazard, and Garrett Wilson would surely take the Jets back to the playoffs.