Despite the delay in officially trading for Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is confident they’ll eventually be able to get a deal done.

Rodgers confirmed earlier in March that he’s planning to play for the New York franchise in the upcoming 2023 season, pending a negotiation between the Jets and the Packers when it comes to compensation. Nonetheless, two weeks since the veteran quarterback said that, a trade has yet to unfold.

Johnson, however, noted that they’ve “got a plan” for the Rodgers trade. He also eased the worries of fans who are concerned the deal would fall apart amid the long delay.

“We’re pretty confident we can get something done,” Johnson said, via Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic. It is worth noting, though, that the Jets boss also said there is no set deadline for the deal–which means it could happen sooner or be delayed further.

For now, what Jets fans can only do is be patient and hope for the best.

According to recent reports, the “lingering hangup” on the Jets-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade is New York’s desire to have some sort of protection if the quarterback opts to not play in 2024. Basically, New York wants a pick back from Green Bay if Rodgers ends up retiring in the season after.

The two sides are said to be “close” to a deal, though. With that said, it seems the ball is on the Jets now on whether they will pull the trigger on the Rodgers trade. Considering that, there’s definitely reason to believe the four-time MVP is coming soon.