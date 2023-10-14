The New York Jets will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Justin Hardee for at least the next four games after he suffered a lower-body injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jets' Pro-Bowl special teamer Justin Hardee suffered a hamstring injury that required surgery Friday and now is expected to sideline him 4-to-6 weeks, per sources,” reported Schefter. “Hardee hurt it Sunday, aggravated it at practice, then underwent surgery and is expected to be placed on IR today.”

The special teams ace injured the hamstring in last Sunday's 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos. He will likely be placed on the IR on Saturday, with the hope he can return before the end of the regular season.

It's another brutal injury blow for the Jets, who have been struggling without prized offseason acquisition Aaron Rodgers and also put right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve earlier this week.

New York is looking to string two wins together for the first time this season; they currently sit 2-3, good enough for third place in the AFC East.

But it will arguably be the toughest week of the season so far for the Jets, who welcome the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It could be a long game for a defense missing two key pieces in Justin Hardee and Alijah Vera-Tucker, especially with how potent Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense is.

Still, the Jets have a great opportunity to hand Philly their first loss, and return to .500 before the bye in Week 7.