The New York Jets face a tall task when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, their final game before the bye. Not only are the Eagles (5-0) one of two undefeated teams (San Francisco 49ers) in the NFL this season but the Jets are winless in their history against them (0-12).

The latter of those issues has less relevance to the matchup Sunday, of course. Still, it’s just another burden for the Jets to carry, having never beaten the Eagles dating to their first meeting 50 years ago in 1973.

Of more immediate concern is the Jets will play the team that nearly knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season and haven’t lost yet this season.

"Given that we started 1-3, it would be a huge accomplishment" Garrett Wilson on the Jets hoping to get to 3-3 with a win over the Eagles this Sunday: pic.twitter.com/WgeEHyj2ys — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 13, 2023

The Jets (2-3) are coming off an emotional win against the Denver Broncos last week, one they dedicated to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the former Broncos coach. New York will need to play much better than they did against woeful Denver if they expect to defeat Philly and head into the bye on a two-game win streak.

That said, let’s get to four bold Jets predictions for their Week 6 game against the Eagles.

4. Jalen Hurts will be motivated by ’11 kisses’ and rush for more than 60 yards against Jets

Jets coach Robert Saleh promised Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will receive “11 kisses” when he runs the ball this week. Translated, that means the Jets will hit Hurts as often as possible, with as many defenders as possible.

"If the quarterback carries the ball, we've got to give him 11 kisses" – Robert Saleh on the Eagles' "tush push" pic.twitter.com/tQeoUAKq6r — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 11, 2023

Hurts is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry this season but has rushed for 206 yards in five games. Expect him to be motivated by the “11 kisses” challenge and rush for 60 yards or more this week, mixing designed runs and scrambles, neither of which the Jets defend all that well.

And, yes, Hurts will convert at last one first down on the Tush Push play the Jets spoke so much about this week.

3. Jets’ QB Zach Wilson be on the run a lot, too, against Eagles

Hurts won’t be the only QB running often in this game. The Jets are going to struggle running the ball against the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL, so Wilson will need to make plays with his arm and legs to give them a chance.

Big running first down from Zach Wilson 💯pic.twitter.com/JBIhaoPyor — Jets Nation (@JetsNationCP) September 17, 2023

Unlike Hurts, when Wilson (who’s averaging 5.5 yards per carry in 2023) runs Sunday it’s going to be on scrambles. Wilson is aware that the Eagles have an intimidating defensive line and he will need to make quick decisions and, ultimately, his legs may be his best friend. Look for Wilson to gain a season-high 40+ yards on the ground, which will open up the passing game for him.

2. Carl Lawson will be active this week, record first sack for Jets

Unless Carl Lawson (back) is more hurt than anyone is letting on, it’d be hard to imagine he’ll be inactive for a second straight game after sitting out against the Broncos last week. The 28-year-old is New York’s second-highest-paid defensive lineman but lost his starting DE job to Jermaine Johnson and has played only 52 snaps this season.

In a way, Lawson is a forgotten man, except when his name pops up in trade rumors. But he’s a proud man, too. And still a talented edge rusher. So, look for him to suit up this week and record his first sack of the season.

1. Jets lose close one to Eagles after holding late lead

The Jets are going to throw a scare into the Eagles this week, but the visitors will keep their perfect record intact. Whether it’s just another solid effort by the Jets against a quality opponent or the fact the Eagles could be looking ahead to the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys the next three weeks, expect this one to be close. Especially if Jalen Carter (ankle) and/or Darius Slay (knee) are out for the Eagles.

Taking it a step further, the Jets will hold the lead late in this game before faltering at the end.

Eagles 24 – Jets 20.