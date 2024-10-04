With Aaron Rodgers missing all but a few plays of last season due to injury, the 40-year-old quarterback and Garrett Wilson, the New York Jets' promising 24-year-old wide receiver, are still working through some things.

And while the Jets have plenty of time to do so considering the season isn't even a quarter-ways done, Davante Adams appears to be available, and Adams already has chemistry with Rodgers, which could lead to Wilson being bumped down in the Jets WR pecking order if New York trades for the Raiders wideout.

“I’m not going to speak for Davante, but I just think the teams are looking at it as a one-year rental,” NFL insider Dianna Russini said on ‘Scoop City' with Chase Daniel. “They’re not saying, ‘he’s going to be part of the fabric of this team for the next three years.' No, this is just for this year to bring him in and be that piece that gets them over the hump.

“And obviously, on offense right now, we’re seeing what’s going on between Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers — and it’s not working, it’s not good. It’s going to get better, I believe. I do think it’ll improve, but what do we always talk about, the trust between a quarterback and his receiver? And Rodgers is the kind of guy that if he doesn’t trust you, he ain’t throwing you the ball. Guess who he trusts? Allen Lazard and Davante Adams.”

Adams has already been linked to the Jets, as well as the New Orleans, both teams that not-so-coincidentally have Rodgers or Derek Carr, Adams' friends and former quarterbacks with the Green Bay Packers and Raiders, respectively. A trade to New York is not a foregone conclusion, however, and regardless if Adams arrives or not, Wilson and Rodgers will need to continue to find a path forward together.

The relationship between the Jets' quarterback and star wide receiver has been one of the most talked-about topics in regards to the team so far this season after they were seen having intense discussions during the summer. While both have told the media not to look too much into it, they both have also admitted that they aren't on the same page, something quite evident through four games.

While the Jets are 2-2 and Wilson has had at least four catches in each game, getting in “sync” with each other is still a work in progress.

“It's just process,” Rodgers said before the Jets' 10-9 loss to the Broncos last week. “You got to try and put [Wilson] in situations where he can be the number one in the progression, which he is a lot, and then mix up the looks. We got to do a lot of things to give him a chance to get moving and we'd like to get the ball to him early, but it's just a process. He's got to be patient, we've got to be patient, we can't force it.”

Rodgers, Wilson, and the Jets face the Minnesota Vikings this weekend in London.