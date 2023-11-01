With their offensive line in shambles, Duane Brown could be riding to the New York Jets rescue. The veteran offensive tackle will return to practice this week and begin the 21-day window before he must be activated off IR.

Brown started the first two games at left tackle before landing on IR with a hip injury. He was eligible to begin practicing last week but the Jets did not open his window at that time.

When asked Wednesday if Brown will need all 21 days before being ready to play, Jets coach Robert Saleh said, “not at all.”

Saleh added Brown is in “great shape” and believes the 38-year-old is one of their best five linemen.

“Where we are right now, we have to make sure the best five are on the field,” Saleh said Wednesday.

Robert Saleh praises Mekhi Becton's growth and versatility, addresses the rumors of Aaron Rodgers’ potential return and the #Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Chargers #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/E5SgDMgA8n — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 1, 2023

Brown has played every snap over 217 NFL games at left tackle. So, his return likely would mean Mekhi Becton would shift back to right tackle. Becton (two games at right tackle, five at left tackle) and left guard Laken Tomlinson are the only offensive linemen on the Jets to start every game so far this season.

Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer latest Jets linemen to land on IR

The Jets placed center Connor McGovern (dislocated kneecap) and center/guard Wes Schweitzer (calf) on the IR after each was injured in a 13-10 overtime win against the New York Giants last week. Rookie second-round pick Joe Tippmann missed that game with a quad injury and the Jets hope he can start at center Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Veteran guard Rodger Saffold was signed to the Jets practice squad Tuesday. The Jets failed to acquire an offensive lineman before the NFL trade deadline.

Duane Brown will begin the process of coming back. He’s a left tackle. Robert Saleh said #Jets will make sure “best five” are on the field. Implies this means Mekhi Becton going back to right tackle. pic.twitter.com/pSnVXjWne0 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 1, 2023

Brown’s return would be a boost. But he struggled mightily in the first two games, allowing two sacks and eight QB pressures.

Saleh admitted that the Jets may have rushed Brown back too soon from offseason shoulder surgery, leading to his woes to begin the season.