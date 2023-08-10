It is a new era in Carolina after several years of lackluster QB play, as Bryce Young is taking the reigns of the Panthers offense. The top draft pick appears to be well-liked by his new teammates, with veteran edge rusher Brian Burns playing a prank on him during his training camp press conference.

Burns posed as a reporter at his presser after practice, and asked Young about his thoughts on the team and Burns himself, with the rookie delivering a hilarious response.

“Brian Burns from BB Love Entertainment here… How's it being on a team with a guy such as Brian Burns? Let us know about it,” Burns inquired.

This wasn't the first time Burns ran this bit at training camp, starting it last summer with RB Christian McCaffrey, as shared by Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today's Panthers Wire.

“I think when you have a group of guys, we're all bonding, we all care about the team. It's a great concept, we're one player away from that,” Young quipped back.

The new face of the franchise returned with some jokes at Burns' expense, noting that the team is doing well in the locker room, besides one guy stopping it from being a perfect situation.

“We all love each other, its a great locker room, it's just that one guy (Burns) that's just there,” Young said laughing.

Funny exchange between Bryce Young and Brian Burns, who asks what it’s like to play w Burns:

Bryce: “We’re one player away.” (Meaning Burns) pic.twitter.com/ZrHuRca368 — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 9, 2023

The Panthers are working with a very revamped roster in 2023, with Bryce Young looking to turn the franchise around. They traded RB Christian McCaffrey away in the middle of last season, and will work with fresh young talent

Carolina is in the middle of one of the weakest divisions in the league, battling in an AFC South league with all new starting QBs. It is anyone's race, and the Panthers hold the third-best odds to win it at +360, behind the Falcons (+210) and New Orleans Saints (+130).