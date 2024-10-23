The New York Jets and Haason Reddick ended their contract dispute on Sunday. The edge rusher agreed to a restructured one-year deal that will get him to free agency after the season. He joins the Jets just in time for a division matchup with the Patriots. Linebacker Quincy Williams spoke about the addition of Reddick with John Pullano of newyorkjets.com.

“He gives us depth on the D-Line also and provide the other guys more of a break. I am excited to see how the D-Line comes together with him just being another added part.” The Jets linebacker continued, “I am very excited that [Reddick] is here. I know that he is very excited to get into the playbook so that he can start helping us pick up some W's. He is that can help us do that. He is good with the pass rush and in run defense.”

Reddick joins Will McDonald as a solid pass-rushing duo for the Jets. The second-year player has eight sacks through seven games as the lone dynamic rusher. Jermaine Johnson's season ended in Week 2, leaving a gaping hole for Reddick to fill. Reddick has compiled 11 sacks or more in each of the last four seasons.

Jets must string together wins to make the playoffs.

The Jets have started the season 2-5 and things have never looked bleaker. Aaron Rodgers has thrown plenty of interceptions, the coach has been fired, and they have a new wide receiver in Davante Adams. While it has been really bad so far, things can change quickly with a few wins. It starts with a winnable game against the Patriots.

New England has been brutal this season and Reddick will likely start with an easy matchup against their battered offensive line. This would be a great place for him to get his first sack of the season, as the Jets' defense dominated their first matchup. They racked up seven sacks in Week 3, two of them against Drake Maye.

After New England, the Jets play the Texans, Cardinals, and Colts. Only Arizona is a road game and the two home games are primetime affairs as of now. They can save the season by winning three of these games before their Week 12 bye. The addition of Reddick will help them, but they need more than that to join the AFC playoff picture. If their offensive line improves and Davante Adams assimilates well, the Jets might finally break that postseason drought.