The New York Jets won their first game of the season Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans 24-17 on the road in a back-and-forth thriller. However, Jermaine Johnson, who was ruled out after getting carted off in the third quarter, was sacrificed by the football gods.

Johnson is officially out for the season, via My Sports Update's Ari Meirov.

“An MRI confirmed that #Jets pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson ruptured his Achilles. His season is over,” Meirov reported. “‘I'm in good spirits. We’re gonna get back right,' he said on IG.'”

Johnson also posted a video confirming the news, via X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“It's official man…MRI just came back positive. Well negative information, but positive result,” Johnson said while pushing himself around with a supporting device on the injured leg. “I did tear my Achilles, but we good, man. We in great spirits. We're gonna get back right. This is just another opportunity to brag about what I came from, so let's get it.”

Johnson also captioned the post by expressing his gratitude for fans' well-wishes.

“Thank everyone for all the prayers and support! This is not a dark time for me, although there will be dark days ahead, this is Gods way for me to not only grow as a man, person and player but to also inspire others to as well!! 11 will be back and better, BOOK IT🫡🙏🏾🖤… ” Johnson said.

Jermaine Johnson is a significant loss for the Jets

With off-season trade acquisition Haason Reddick still holding out, Johnson was the best pass-rusher on New York's active roster. The six-foot-five, 245-pounder has 10 sacks, 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2022.

Johnson's injury not only gives Reddick leverage in contract negotiations, but it also puts more pressure on the Jets' healthy linemen. Second-year player Will McDonald IV, who broke out with three sacks on Sunday, will need to do more of the same going forward. Also, star tackle Quinnen Williams could stand to improve on a quiet campaign thus far.