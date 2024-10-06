On Sunday, the New York Jets dropped to 2-3 with a tough loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings that had the fanbase up in arms and head coach Robert Saleh calling for perspective after the game. Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions on the afternoon (technically morning back home in the United States) but deserves credit for nearly engineering a 17-point comeback that ultimately fell short.

One person who was not thrilled with how the Jets played on Sunday was linebacker Quincy Williams, who used his postgame interview to send a not so subtle message to his New York teammates.

“I'm gonna be honest, man. People get tired of hearing the same s*** every week,” said Williams, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter (via Jets Videos). “(People need to) take accountability from the top to the bottom. That's the main thing, bro.”

It's unclear whether Williams intended his comments to be a veiled shot at the Jets' coaching staff, led by Saleh, which has endured heavy criticism throughout each of the last two seasons.

Overall, the Jets' defense didn't play too poorly on Sunday vs the Vikings, as Minnesota was held to 23 points, seven of which came courtesy of an early pick six thrown by Rodgers.

The Jets also did well to hold the Vikings to several field goals when they were threatening to punch the ball into the end zone at various points throughout the game.

Ultimately, however, it was all for naught, as New York dropped its second straight game after last week's disappointing home loss to the Denver Broncos.

2-3 is definitely not where Jets fans envisioned themselves being five games into the season, and New York has really played only one good game so far this year, against arguably the league's worst team in the New England Patriots.

Next up for the Jets is a Monday night home game vs the Buffalo Bills.