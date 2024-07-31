The New York Jets hoped to contend for the Vince Lombardi Trophy last season but were doomed as soon as Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury. Rodgers is back and the team is ready to contend, but they’ll need to solidify their depth at three key positions to give themselves the best chance of winning.

Training camp is where players compete to earn their roles on a team, and camp battles can improve a team’s depth by bringing out the best in all players. Let’s take a look at three camp battles that could help make or break the Jets’ season.

Mike Williams vs. Xavier Gipson at WR2 headlines Jets training camp

Garrett Wilson is firmly entrenched as the Jets’ number one receiver heading into the 2024 season. However, there is some uncertainty behind the former Ohio State star. Mike Williams is the most physically gifted player in the Jets locker room outside of Wilson, but he has struggled with health and consistency. Xavier Gipson is a talented player in his own right, and there's a chance he'll challenge Williams for the number two role.

Assuming that Williams stays healthy throughout camp, he'll likely secure the WR2 spot. That doesn't mean it's not worth monitoring this battle, though. The more of a fight that Gipson is able to put up, the more depth the team’s receiving core will have.

Gipson himself suffered a minor injury at the beginning of training camp, but he should be back within a week or two. He's been a fairly durable player, and there's no reason to worry about injuries becoming a trend.

Malachi Corley vs. Allen Lazard

It is likely that Wilson, Williams and Gipson will command the starting three Jets wide receiver rolls provided that all are healthy. The battle then comes down to Corley versus Lazard for the critical fourth receiver role. Under most circumstances, this player will be the first receiver off the bench who will see a limited number of snaps per game when one of the three starters needs to rest. However, they should be prepared to take on more responsibility in a hurry if necessary.

Williams is one of the most talented receivers in football, and when he's healthy he's a clear-cut WR1 option. That's quite the caveat, though: Williams has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Part of his health issues may be due to his frame and physicality. Williams is a tall, lanky receiver with a body type perhaps more suited for an NBA small forward. He has an aggressive nature and plays the game physically, but this just puts him in scenarios where he's more likely to find himself sitting out with an injury.

Williams can almost certainly be penciled in to miss at least two or three games each year, with the potential to miss significantly more. When Williams is out, the team will need somebody who can reliably step up into the starting lineup and contribute without missing a beat. The most likely scenario is that Gipson will slightly increase his responsibilities and take on the WR2 role, but that means somebody will have to fill Gipson’s shoes. Fans will be watching closely during training camp to see if Corley or Lazard can step up and get the job done.

Solomon Thomas, Javon Kinlaw, Leki Fotu

Quinnen Williams is one of the best defensive linemen in football, but his impact will be limited if opposing offenses can consistently double team him to take him out of the play. The best way for the Jets to prevent this scenario from happening is by ensuring that they feature the secondary defensive linemen that opponents are forced to respect. This will make offensive coordinators think twice before dialing up a steady dose of double teams to stunt Leonard.

If this is indeed an open competition, Solomon Thomas might have the early edge because of his high draft pedigree. Thomas is a physical and energetic player who consistently imposes his will on defensive players and creates positive plays for his team.

DJ Reed vs. Michael Carter II

Sauce Gardner is one of the best defensive backs in all of football, but he can't contain an opponents passing game all by himself. Gardner is just one player, and it is fairly easy for any team with a creative offensive coordinator and some level of depth at the receiver position to scheme around Gardner and run routes or pre-snap motions that take their number one receiver away from his area of coverage.

If the Jets elect to run a heavy dose of man coverage, teams with depth at receiver will utilize their WR2, who will have a mismatch against the Jets’ defensive backfield. This is why it's important for the team to find an answer at CB2 across from Gardner.

DJ Reed appears to have the inside track to the starting role at this time, but that could certainly change. Competition typically brings out the best in a team and allows coaches to get the most out of their players. Jets fans and coaches will be looking for a steady competition for the CB2 role during training camp.