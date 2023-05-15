Quinnen Williams appears to be sending a not-so-subtle message to the New York Jets regarding his new contract. Williams changed his Twitter bio to “Defensive Tackle for ……….” as extension talks with the Jets seem to have fallen by the wayside right now.

The latest tweet on Williams’ account is a retweet regarding New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence’s new deal. A fellow 2019 draft pick, Lawrence signed a four-year, $90 million contract with $60 million guaranteed on May 4.

Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season. He’s coming off his best season as a pro in 2022, earning first-team All-Pro honors with a career-high 12 sacks and 28 QB hits.

To this point, the Jets have had a successful offseason, highlighted by the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Having arguably their best defensive player upset about his future contract probably wasn’t on their radar, but the Jets don’t seem to be in a rush to pay and please Williams.

This is certainly not the first time a player has gotten sore over contract negotiations with his current team. It’s easy to see why Williams has quickly grown frustrated though. On paper, he has better numbers than Lawrence throughout their four-year careers yet Lawrence is the one who signed his huge deal first.

It’s not always about being first as much as it is about getting the most money. Quinnen Williams could easily use Lawrence’s contract as a barometer for his own extension, especially given the season he had last year. For now, negotiations seem to be at a standstill, though Williams has some newfound leverage to work with.