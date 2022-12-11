By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Jets star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams went down with a leg injury that will have the entire fan base holding its breath. During Sunday’s Week 14 clash vs. the Buffalo Bills, Williams went down grabbing at his left knee after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact injury. While attempting to make a play during the second quarter, Williams came up lame and clutched for his left knee as he hit the ground. He was able to limp off under his own power, but was clearly in a great deal of pain as he hobbled into the blue medical tent, via Matthew Bové.

He’s walking off the field with trainers now. Very gingerly. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 11, 2022

Quinnen Williams is having a breakout season for the Jets, so seeing him go down with a non-contact leg injury is a major concern. Fortunately, he didn’t require the medical cart to exit the field, and while clearly laboring, was able to limp his way into the blue tent.

Williams was having a monster game prior to exiting with the leg injury, too. He was second on the Jets with three tackles and had sacked Josh Allen twice, bringing his season tally to over 10 for the first time in his career.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Williams suffered a calf injury on the play. He has officially been ruled out for the game after the medical staff examined the injury during halftime.

Jets fans will be hoping for an optimistic update on Williams after the game, or perhaps during, but things didn’t appear good on a surface level. Fans were handed another scare after Mike White took a massive hit to the midsection from Ed Oliver moments later, but the star quarterback only missed one play before re-entering the game for Joe Flacco.