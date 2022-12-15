By Jim Cerny · 4 min read

The New York Jets Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions features teams with a similar goal heading in opposite directions. Ahead of the Jets-Lions game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 15 predictions.

The Jets (7-6) have lost consecutive games for the first time this season. They are on the outside looking in at the AFC playoffs after losing three of their past four games and four of six.

New York has the same record as the New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers. Each owns a tiebreaker against the Jets.

The Lions (6-7) are in a battle for the final two wild cards from the NFC. They’re also playing their best football of the season, having won two straight and five of six. The Lions and the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) sit behind the New York Giants (7-6-1) and Washington Commanders (each 7-5-1).

With plenty at stake, let’s dive into our New York Jets Week 15 predictions.

4. Zach Wilson will play for the Jets against the Lions

Mike White has been limited in practice this week but appears healthy enough to start Sunday. White, who’s started three straight games at quarterback, injured his ribs in a courageous performance against the Buffalo Bills last week.

Mike White says he believes there is no doubt that he'll play on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/JDSiMYZOPk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 15, 2022

Zach Wilson, who was benched after a brutal Week 11 loss to the Patriots and inactive for three games, has been moved up to No. 2 and will back up White. With coach Robert Saleh stressing that the plan is still to get Wilson “back on the field” this season, it’s not a stretch to think that the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft finds his way into the game at some point Sunday.

Of course, another hit or two to the ribs could knock White out of the game and lead to Wilson’s return, even if briefly.

It might just be a cameo, but it feels like Wilson will play some against the Lions. And if he does, it’s a hunch that Wilson will acquit himself well just as he did when he returned from injury and sparked the Jets to a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

3. Garrett Wilson will etch his name in the Jets’ record book

It won’t matter if Mike White, Zach Wilson or both play quarterback Sunday. Garrett Wilson will be the Jets leading receiver. And along the way he will set another franchise record.

Last week, Wilson passed Keyshawn Johnson for most receiving yards by a Jets rookie. He enters the game against the Lions four catches away from breaking the franchise record for more receptions by a rookie. Wilson has caught 63 passes, most among NFL rookies this season, and is looking to pass Wayne Chrebet’s franchise rookie record of 66, set in 1995.

Wilson is going to have a big game against a mediocre Lions defense and should have the record by halftime. Look for him to also score a touchdown this week. He has four on the season, though surprisingly has touchdowns in only two of 13 games so far.

2. Sauce Gardner will decide Defensive Rookie of the Year award this week

Jets corner Sauce Gardner and Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson are likely the two leading candidates for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. A serious case can be made for each.

Gardner leads the NFL with 16 passes defended and has two interceptions. He has helped shut down a long list of elite receivers this season, including Stefon Diggs of the Bills last week and Minnesota Vikings stud Justin Jefferson in Week 13.

Sauce Gardner in man coverage: 🤯 18 targets

🤯 17 yards allowed pic.twitter.com/RWfWKEV9cZ — PFF (@PFF) December 15, 2022

Hutchinson leads all rookies with seven sacks and has 35 tackles and two picks. The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft did not practice Thursday which leaves his status for Sunday unknown.

His availability could impact the game. But it won’t stop Gardner either way from cementing NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Gardner will lock down Anon-Ra St. Brown (82 catches for 898 yards, 6 TDs) and lock down the award, even with another three weeks remaining in the season.

1. Jets will edge the Lions, end two-game skid

What appeared to be an easy home game against the Lions earlier in the season will be anything but Sunday. The Lions are hot and coach Dan Campbell has them believing they can land a playoff berth.

The key for New York will be limiting Detroit’s offense with their stout defense (3rd in the NFL). The Lions average 376.4 yards per game (4th) and 26.2 points (5th). They’ve scored 30 or more points seven times this season and in four of their past five games.

If the Jets are without Quinnen Williams (11 sacks), who’s hobbled by a calf injury, slowing the Lions offense will be even more of a challenge. That said, this game will be decided by the Jets forcing a pair of turnovers and perhaps even scoring a touchdown on defense.

From #Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: * Renewed emphasis on takeaways this week in practice. Says he let it slip in recent weeks. * Detroit is best OL they’ve faced.

* Goff is a top-tier QB. “Extremely under-rated”

* D.J. Reed playing at Pro Bowl level — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 15, 2022

It’s true that the Jets have generated one turnover in their past four games and the Lions protect the ball well. But things will change this week. Plus, the Jets will put up some points against a Lions defense that is ranked 31st in the league.

The Jets get back on track with a 31-24 victory.