Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have been embroiled in contract extension talks all offseason. His latest movement on Twitter indicates that after a long saga, a contract extension could be looming, reports The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

After removing the #Jets from his Twitter bio and header earlier this offseason, All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams has now brought it back… 👀 pic.twitter.com/8BZegfrEWf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 13, 2023

After a strong start to his career, it is no surprise that Williams has held out for the best contract possible. However, it also comes as no surprise that it looks like he will be returning to the Jets; the Jets have the most hype that they have had in a long time, and Williams didn't endure a few losing seasons in order to leave when winning football looks likely.

After trading for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets firmly put themselves into contender territory in the AFC. Rodgers joins a stacked offensive side of the ball that is led by young talent like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. Meanwhile, Williams returns to a defense that was suffocating last season and is sure to be another dominant unit with Robert Saleh running the show.

The only downside to a contract extension potentially coming between Quinnen Williams and the Jets is that it won't make for any fodder on HBO's Hard Knocks. NFL Films and HBO announced the Jets as this year's subject of the docuseries on Wednesday, and it looks like a contract extension for Williams could avoid the storylines if it gets done before training camp begins on July 19.

Stay tuned over the next few days to see if any more updates arise between Williams and the Jets; if Williams' Twitter account is any indication, a contract extension is on the way.