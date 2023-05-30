The biggest task remaining for New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas this offseason is getting a long-term contract extension done with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and there is confidence that the two sides will reach an agreement, according to Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Many have speculated that it would come down to the salary per year, but that is not all that could come into play, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry.

“It could be length of the contract,” Joel Corry said, via the New York Post. “The market has been set at four years, so if the Jets want five years, it’s not getting done unless they want to pay through the nose for the fifth year… Or, if he’s looking for $25 million to $30 million per year, that’s the other reason why.”

There have been many notable extensions for defensive tackles this year. Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders, Jeffrey Simmons of the Tennessee Titans and Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants all signed four-year extensions with their teams, but the Jets could be looking to lock in Quinnen Williams for five years, according to the New York Post.

Williams could prefer a four-year deal, so he can hit free agency again and get a second payday sooner, but a compromise with the Jets could be that he takes a five-year deal for a higher yearly salary.

The floor for Williams’ yearly salary is at $24 million, according to Corry.

“As soon as Simmons’ deal got done, that became Quinnen Williams’ floor,” Corry said, via the New York Post. “He’s going to say, ‘who was First Team All-Pro last year?’ I want at least $24 million per year.’ I can understand why he would want [to leverage] $25 million. That’s not an unreasonable ask. There shouldn’t be as big of a gap between Aaron Donald and everybody else.”

Despite Williams not participating in OTAs, there remains confidence that a long-term extension gets done between him and the Jets.