With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the New York Jets are a primetime attraction on the 2023 NFL schedule. The Jets will play five primetime games this season, as well as the first ever Black Friday game.

This will be the first time in a long time that the League’s spotlight shines on the them so much. That’s what the Rodgers trade has done for New York. Though they have missed the playoffs 12 straight seasons, New York is now one of the sexiest teams in the NFL and a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

🗣 PRIMETIME JETS pic.twitter.com/iHasb0KPal — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2023

As such, the Jets will be featured on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football twice each. They will also play one Thursday night game and will host the Miami Dolphins in the first NFL game ever played the day after Thanksgiving.

It’s a difficult schedule, too. Of their first 11 games, eight will be played against teams that made the playoffs last season. New York was 7-10 in 2022.

That said, here are game-by-game predictions for the Jets after the 2023 NFL Schedule release Thursday.

Week 1, Sept. 11: Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium (Monday Night Football)

Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the Jets is as big as it gets in the NFL. Monday Night Football. At home, where it’ll be an absolute madhouse. Against division rival that’s won AFC East three years running. Two Super Bowl contenders. 9/11.

New York can’t lose this one, right? RIGHT?

Jets 27 – Bills 24

Week 2, Sept. 17: Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Packers at AT&T Stadium but that magic won’t carry over to this season. New York will have a letdown after the uber emotional Week 1 win and lose on the road.

Cowboys 23 – Jets 13

Week 3, Sept. 24: New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium

The Patriots have won 14 straight against New York. But that was BR (before Rodgers).

Jets 34 – Patriots 16

Week 4, Oct. 1: Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium (Sunday Night Football)

This is another massive opportunity in front of a national TV audience. Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes. The up-and-coming Jets hosting the defending Super Bowl champs. This is going to be fun.

Chiefs 31 – Jets 30

Week 5, Oct. 8: Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High

A revenge game for Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett, who lasted less than one season as Broncos coach. More importantly, this is a rare game in the first three months of the season not against a 2022 playoff team.

Jets 27 – Broncos 17

Week 6, Oct. 15: Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium

Yeesh, who made this schedule? New York plays each team that played in last season’s Super Bowl two weeks apart! C’mon. Rodgers or no Rodgers, that’s a tall order for any team.

Eagles 27 – Jets 13

#Jets face the top 4 scoring teams from 2022 in the first six weeks — BUF, Dal, KC and Phil. The defense, with 9 returning starters, needs to have its A game out of the gate. pic.twitter.com/CiKHyN7Bqy — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 12, 2023

Week 7, BYE

Week 8, Oct. 29: New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

This is a road game in their own stadium against their co-tenants. It’s been a rarity that the two New York teams are good at the same time, so this should be a big deal in the Big Apple.

Jets 27 – Giants 13

Week 9, Nov. 6: Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium (Monday Night Football)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts. Now Justin Herbert. Another young stud QB comes in to test the Jets talented young defense and their 39-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Chargers 35 – Jets 31

Week 10, Nov. 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium (Sunday Night Football)

Consecutive weeks on primetime for the J-E-T-S. This one pits the QB they chose to pursue (Rodgers) against one they opted against (Jimmy Garoppolo) this offseason.

Jets 24 – Raiders 10

Week 11, Nov. 19: Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Payback time for Josh Allen and Co. But it’s going to be tight.

Bills 20 – Jets 16

Week 12, Nov. 24: Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium (Black Friday)

Short rest and a unique Friday afternoon game. It’ll help New York to be the home team.

Jets 26 – Dolphins 17

Week 13, Dec. 3: Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium

Could be a trap game after three straight within the division.

Jets 23 – Falcons 16

Week 14, Dec. 10: Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium

A must win for the Jets, especially at home.

Jets 34 – Texans 20

Week 15, Dec. 17: Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

Like last season, a split with each team winning at home.

Dolphins 24 – Jets 20

Week 16, Dec. 24: Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium

An early Christmas gift in New York.

Jets 30 – Commanders 17

Week 17, Dec. 28: Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium (Thursday Night)

Short week. Holiday week. Road game. Gonna be tough sledding for the Jets.

Browns 24 – Jets 23

Week 18, Jan. 6 or 7: New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Bill Belichick has kicked the Jets while they’re down for years. New York revenge in 2023. They sweep the season series and head into the playoffs after surviving the first 11 games with a winning mark (6-5).

Jets 27 – Patriots 23

Jets finish 10-7, make the playoffs first time in 13 years.