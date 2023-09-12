The New York Jets picked up a wild 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football with Xavier Gipson's punt return ending the game in electric fashion. Not only was the play electric, but so was the radio call by Jets radio play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen. Let's take a listen.

It does not get much better than that.

Xavier Gipson was a favorite of many from Hard Knocks. He is an undrafted free agent who earned his way onto the Jets' roster, and he showed why with his punt return.

It was a roller coaster of a game for the Jets and their fans. On the fourth play of the game, Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury and did not return. It was an ankle injury, Aaron Rodgers was eventually carted to the locker room, got X-rays and had to get a boot.

The belief of many is that it is an Achilles injury, but we are waiting on MRI results this morning. Head coach Robert Saleh said it was not good in his postgame press conference.

Zach Wilson took over at quarterback for the Jets after Rodgers got hurt, and Robert Saleh said that Zach Wilson would be the quarterback if Rodgers is out for an extended period of time.

While the news surrounding Rodgers is sobering for Jets fans, they can still celebrate their incredible win over the division rival Bills as a result of Gipson's punt return.

The Jets defense showed they are good enough to keep New York in any game as well. Next week, it will be a tough task for the Jets on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, who just beat the New York Giants 40-0 on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.