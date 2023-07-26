Aaron Rodgers may not have Spidey-Sense, but New York Jets coach Robert Saleh believes the quarterback does have a superpower. And it’s not the effortless way the future Hall of Famer zips the ball around the field, either.

“His fastball, his superpower is going to be above the neck,” Robert Saleh said Wednesday when reeling off the 39-year-old’s attributes.

So, in other words, Rodgers’ football intelligence is what sets him apart.

“For him, everything is just in slow motion.”

This Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson TOUCHDOWN from today’s practice is a thing a BEAUTY 🤩 (via: @nyjets) pic.twitter.com/C9w8B88oum — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) July 26, 2023

What’s also impressive about Robert Saleh's “superpower” analogy is that Rodgers is using it to share his vast knowledge with his new teammates on the Jets. He’s not only QB1 and the face of the organization; Rodgers is proving to be quite adept in the role of teacher and coach.

And that applies to the defense as well as the offense. Rodgers spent part of practice Wednesday on the defensive sideline during team drills coaching up players on the other side of the ball.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think it's important we communicate because if we're just trying to beat each other's (butts) in practice, that's great for competition-wise but we're not actually getting better,” Rodgers explained. “I think the sharing of information is really important for all of us so that we get on the same page and take that next step.”

.@AaronRodgers12 is making sure both sides of the ball get better. pic.twitter.com/dAsv2x5RRX — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 26, 2023

Rodgers has also wowed coaches and teammates with his physical skills.

“His arm strength is still there. He still has unbelievable zip on the ball,” Robert Saleh offered. “And he still has enough athleticism to be able to create off schedule if he needs to. It’s all still there.”

Saleh’s detailed explanation of Rodgers’ vast skill set Wednesday was a bit more pointed than 24 hours earlier when he said, in admiration, “the guy glows in the dark.”

It was a cool take, even if it wasn’t clear exactly what the coach meant.

What is clear is that the Jets are all-in with Rodgers, believing he has what it takes to lead them to their first Super Bowl since 1969.