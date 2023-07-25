Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception since New York Jets training camp started. But coach Robert Saleh clearly remains impressed with the 39-year-old quarterback.

“The guy glows in the dark,” was Saleh’s unique take Tuesday. “He’s a pretty damn good quarterback.”

Exactly what Saleh meant is open to interpretation. Some on social media believed Saleh was jokingly referring to the quarterback’s offseason darkness retreat.

But no matter the inspiration, Saleh was expressing admiration for the future Hall of Famer, who has wowed his new coaches and teammates since training camp began last week.

Rodgers first pick of camp came on the first day in pads. There appeared to be a miscommunication between Rodgers and second-year tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Rodgers’ pass went directly to All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner, who made the interception.

“A little execution error,” Saleh called it.

The pick was a part of a rough patch for the Jets' offense Tuesday. But Rodgers and Co. got back on track with a string of big plays, including his 40-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson.

gather round everyone, it's time for your daily @AaronRodgers12 to @GarrettWilson_V highlight pic.twitter.com/x5wHEy0ZAU — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 25, 2023

That was the latest big-time connection between Rodgers and Wilson so far in camp. The pair broke social media with a TD connection that closed practice Sunday.

“I love the direction it’s going,” Saleh said of their on-field relationship.

Rodgers has compared Wilson favorably to Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. However, Rodgers wouldn’t move off his belief that his former Packers teammate is still the best receiver in the NFL.

As for Saleh, he’s obviously glowing about his new quarterback. And excited that it appears Rodgers plans on sticking around New York for the foreseeable future.