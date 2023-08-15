The New York Jets are reportedly activating running back Breece Hall off of the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Breece Hall is comming back from a torn ACL last season. Dalvin Cook is also reportedly unable to practice for about a week due to undergoing shoulder surgery in February, so it is good timing for the Jets. Hall showed a ton of promise last season, so it is a good sign that he is able to return to practice.

Dalvin Cook's arrival to New York will also be delated due to the fact that he will become a first-time father any day now as well. Over the next week, Hall will have some time to ramp back up a bit.

Presumably when Cook is back and ready to play when he is recovered from his shoulder surgery, he gives the Jets the luxury of easing Hall back into things this season. The first year coming back off of an ACL tear is notoriously tough.

The Jets come into the 2023 season with a lot of hype. Aaron Rodgers is the biggest addition, and the Cook signing is another splash this offseason. Both Aaron Rodgers and Cook join a team that expects to compete for a Super Bowl this season. The Jets have young talented players like Hall, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

It will be interesting to see how the Jets fare this year, and how the team balances out the usage of Cook and Hall.