Garrett Wilson won’t play when the New York Jets open their preseason schedule against the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. But the stud wide receiver is expected back at practice from a sprained ankle Saturday.

Wilson has been sidelined since last Friday because of a low ankle sprain. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wilson had a “really good” workout running pass routes on the side Tuesday and should be back after their game in Canton, Ohio.

“He looked awesome,” Saleh said about Wilson during the press conference on Tuesday. “Fully anticipate him back Saturday.”

Robert Saleh said he expects Garrett Wilson (ankle) back at practice after Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game. Wilson was running routes with a helmet on to the side. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) August 1, 2023

Wilson, the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year, likely would not have played in the Hall of Fame Game anyway. Most starters will sit that one out, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Saleh said Zach Wilson will start at QB on Thursday.

One player who’s expected to receive plenty of playing time against the Browns is wide receiver Jason Brownlee. The undrafted free agent has had an outstanding camp so far, trying to make the 53-man roster as the sixth receiver following the trade of Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions.

Brownlee sustained an injury scare Tuesday when he came down hard on his elbow after an incredible one-handed leaping catch. Saleh said the rookie is being evaluated, though the coach believed the injury to be minor.

gather round everyone, it's time for your daily @AaronRodgers12 to @GarrettWilson_V highlight pic.twitter.com/x5wHEy0ZAU — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 25, 2023

Wide receiver Corey Davis, who missed several practices with an illness, returned to team drills Tuesday. That’s one day after receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb returned to practice.

Once Garrett Wilson is back, the Jets will have their full contingent of receivers and tight ends on the field working with Rodgers to build chemistry ahead of their Week 1 showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.