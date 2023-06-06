Robert Saleh dropped a key timeline update regarding the New York Jets signing Quinnen Williams to a contract extension. And it’s one that should make fans of Gang Green quite happy.

“It’s going to get done,” Saleh said Tuesday before adding, “He’ll be here for [training] camp. He’ll be ready to roll and once he is, I’m sure he’ll be the same guy he was a year ago.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said we all want to get it done sooner rather than later in reference to a Quinnen Williams long-term extension + expects him here for training camp + ‘it’s going to get done’ 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/amX8XvSCth — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 6, 2023

Saleh’s optimistic tone pertaining to Williams and the contract getting done has been consistent throughout the offseason. But Tuesday was the first time he or anyone associated with the Jets put a timeline on things.

The All-Pro defensive tackle has not participated in voluntary OTAs. He’s also seemed irritated by the slow pace of negotiations, especially with other young defensive lineman in the league signing extensions. The 25-year-old even scrubbed the Jets from his social media accounts.

“I speak for everyone, I probably speak for Quinnen, in that we all want it to get done sooner rather than later,” Saleh said.

Williams had an NFL career-high 12 sacks in 16 games last season, his fourth in the league. His play helped elevate the Jets defense into a top-5 unit in the NFL.

Ironically, one of the first players the Jets brought back and re-signed this offseason was linebacker Quincy Williams, Quinnen’s brother. Unfortunately, things have not been as smooth with the younger Williams. But there might be an end in sight to the contract stalemate.