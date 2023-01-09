By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Sauce Gardner wasted little time turning the page on this season and predicting big things for the New York Jets in 2023. After the Jets (7-10) finished the 2022 campaign with an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Gardner promised they’ll make the playoffs next season.

“Now it’s to the point we can’t dwell on the past, we’ve got to attack this offseason,” Gardner said postgame. “Because this time next year, we’re gonna’ be in the playoffs, for sure.”

Sauce Gardner says they can't dwell on the past and need to gear up for next season: "This time next year we're gonna be in the playoffs, for sure" pic.twitter.com/s72vvg9nDG — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 8, 2023

Gardner’s confidence, brashness and swagger helped redefine the Jets’ defense this season. The No. 4 pick in the 2022 draft surpassed crazy high expectations placed on him, earning a starting berth at cornerback in the Pro Bowl.

His team far exceeded expectations, too, starting this season 7-4. But a six-game losing streak to close out the season sent the Jets crashing back to earth. They have not made the postseason since 2010.

Still, Gardner said he believes the Jets are headed in the right direction.

“We’ve got the people in the locker room right now to do it,” the 22-year-old said. “This (bad) taste in our mouth? Everybody is going to come back next year with that right mentality.”

Sauce Gardner was not the only one looking past the brutal finish and ahead to a bright future for the Jets. Defensive captain C.J. Mosley said “nobody in our building should be hanging their head down … there’s a lot of good stuff to look at.”

Mosley did offer one piece of advice for his teammates. Watch the NFL playoffs in the coming weeks.

“My challenge to everybody, go watch the playoffs,” Mosley explained. “We feel we should be there, so go watch it and let that piss you off.”

C.J. Mosley said it will be “hard” to watch the playoffs, but: “My challenge to everybody: Watch it… Let that fuel you, let that piss you off bc that’s where we want to be and we deserve to be there, but we didn’t do the right things this season to get that done.” #jetspic.twitter.com/j9R1glunep — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) January 8, 2023

Robert Saleh pointed out that the Jets have “come a long way over two years” with him as coach, going from two wins in 2020 to four to seven.

“We’ve got a good team … 7-4 wasn’t a mirage,” Saleh stated. “I know what kind of team we have. And the silver lining is we have an unbelievable core group of guys.”

Right at the top of that list is Gardner, who completely took away the passing game on his side of the field this season. He also grew as a young leader and solid building block moving forward.

Like for the 2023 season, when Sauce promises an end to the Jets’ playoff drought.