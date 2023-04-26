Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The New York Jets have pulled off the trade of the offseason by agreeing with the Green Bay Packers to bring in Aaron Rodgers as their new quarterback. Meeting with the press after the deal, Joe Douglas had this to say when asked by ESPN’s Rich Cimini what the risk management was like when considering Rodgers might only play one year in New York.

“We’re comfortable with how this deal shaped and any negotiation, I don’t think anyone ever walks away from a negotiation where you feel like you won everything in terms of what’s gone back and forth. Ultimately, our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team and we were able to get that, agreed to terms to that yesterday and just excited to get him here ASAP.”

Douglas did his best to sidestep the question, ultimately focusing on the present reality that Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the New York Jets. A smart move from the general manager, as the potential ramifications of this trade not working out would probably cost him his job.

For now, Douglas and the Jets faithful will patiently await an official arrival of Rodgers in New York. He will join an offense loaded with talent, making the Jets immediate postseason contenders in the competitive AFC East, and AFC as a whole.

Rodgers will be leading a unit consisting of Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman, and Allen Lazard. Joe Douglas and the New York Jets are hoping for the MVP version of Rodgers at the helm of this potentially explosive offense.